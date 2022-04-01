Special delivery for BT as it partners with DHL

This week, BT has announced that it has scored a major contract with German logistics group DHL, aiming to deploy various technological solutions to support DHL’s operations in 27 European markets. The 8-year deal will see BT deploy a “flexible, resilient and secure” network for the logistics player, which they are calling a “key enabler” to help DHL digitalise and automate their operations. The deal builds on a longstanding relationship between the two companies…

“Our relationship with BT builds on strong foundations and a common purpose to connecting people and improving lives. Thanks to this new long-term agreement, both companies have strategically committed to work closely together to enable the best performing, flexible and sustainable network, globally,” explained Anna Spinelli, Chief Procurement Officer, Deutsche Post DHL Group.

The network will reportedly be optimised for the cloud, helping to support the DHL’s increasing number of applications and digital services that are currently being used by roughly 350,000 employees.

As part of the process of deploying this new network, BT will audit DHL’s existing network and remove copper cables where possible and replace them with fibre.

According to BT, the new network will be powered entirely by renewable energy.

In more BT news, the operator has this week announced it will offer something of a lifeline to landline users, suspending the shutdown of these services that it had previously planned for 2025.

BT’s chief executive of consumer brands, Marc Allera, admitted that the company had “underestimated the disruptive impact this upgrade would have”, following reports earlier in the month that customers had been unable to contact loved ones and even emergency services after Storms Arwen and Eunice caused power outages in some rural areas.

Until now, around 160,000 customers have been switched to voice-over-internet phones each month since April last year, with roughly 2 million customers required to switch in total.

BT hopes to resume the switching process by the end of the year.

The company is also currently embroiled in its latest clash with the Communications Workers Union (CWU), which represents around 40,000 of the company’s roughly 100,000 total staff.

The operator has recently proposed a consolidated pay increase of £1,200 for all team members and frontline colleagues throughout the company, claiming it to be the largest aggregate pay increase for staff in 14 years. The CWU, however, have rejected the offer, calling it “insulting” in the wake of rising inflation and increased cost of living in the UK. The CWU is instead seeking a 10% pay rise for all staff, threatening to strike if demands are not met.

BT recently raised prices for their customers by 9.3%, alongside similar price hikes from rivals.

