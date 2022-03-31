Startup Stories: reaching the other 80 billion

Tell us about your start up

KLEO Connect is a “New Space” global network, data management and application company. Its aim is to drive “digitalization and business transformation from space” within the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Machine-To-Machine (M2M) market.



By delivering a global satellite communications network, KLEO Connect is targeting the “other 80 billion” and more devices that are estimated to become internet-ready in the next years. The relevant customer base covers all industry verticals, including automotive, transportation & logistics, mining & construction, agriculture, mechanical & plant engineering, and infrastructure.



What is your USP?

KLEO Connect is positioning itself to be a leading global connectivity provider. The KLEO Connect constellation will clearly differentiate from traditional GEO satellite systems because of its global coverage, including polar regions which no geostationary satellite can reach and surpassing what most GEO satellite operators offer even at lower latitudes; a much lower latency, which will improve the user experience for all two-way, real time, and/or time critical activities; and the ability to provide direct end- to-end and highly secure connection through intersatellite links.



What is your relationship with the telecom sector?

KLEO Connect has been in discussions with numerous large and influential companies in various industries for potential collaboration and partnerships. The focus is to identify business partners and resellers involved in telecoms, whose customers are in automotive, intercontinental shipping, business aviation, national power grid, oil, and gas natural resources, point-to-point enterprise communication, and port automation.



How have you got to your current stage of development?

KLEO Connect GmbH has successfully launched the initial “Bring Into Use’’ satellites in 2019 and is in the process of building out a full network of 300 Ka-band broadband medium-sized satellites.



Why did you establish the business?

KLEO Connect GmbH aims to provide -

Global Connectivity. KLEO Connect Constellation will provide full coverage of the Earth. Anywhere on the planet, including otherwise underserved areas such as the oceans and the poles.

Real-Time Connectivity: KLEO Connect Constellation will route data traffic using the shortest paths possible reducing latency as much as possible and enabling time-sensitive applications, by using inter-satellite laser data links.

High Data Rates: KLEO Connect’s constellation will allow for unprecedented high broadband data rates communications.



Who inspired you?

It is our inspiration and motivation to establish a European-Asian alternative for global satellite communications to drive “digitalization and business transformation from space” within the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Machine-To-Machine (M2M) market.



What does the future hold for your business?

KLEO Connect's mission is to establish a global commercial satellite communication constellation in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) to provide faster, more affordable, and ultra-secure solutions to our enterprise customers everywhere on the earth’s surface.



KLEO Connect intends to become a wholesale provider of high-quality satellite capacity, to focus on operating its satellite system and the associated ground control network, and to serve the market through the existing ecosystem of resellers and service providers. Early adopters of the services offered through KLEO Connects commercial services will benefit from value-added services and preferential pricing agreements.



With the emergence of new business models in different industries, higher demand for low-latency bandwidth with high level data security requirement for current customers, shows a strong future for a well-positioned European provider.



With the advancement in space technologies, and the use of intersatellite links KLEO Connect will allow state of the art monitoring and operational control of 300 satellites in LEO and at a lower operating cost than traditional constellation designs. This will ensure data security, improve satellite control and network latency.



At present, most consumers rely on terrestrial only types of solutions, which are restricted to locations with the suitable infrastructure to support data coverage. KLEO Connect aims to bridge the gap to allow customers to operate globally in near real time securely.



HEADQUARTERS: Berlin, Germany

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 25

LAST FUNDING TYPE: Privately Funded

WEBSITE URL: www.kleo-connect.com



KLEO Connect will be featured in the startup zone at Connected Germany in Mainz on the 5-6 April 2022. Book your place here