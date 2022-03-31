Thursday, 31 March 2022

New mobile players within Germany drive investment trends

By Rowan Thomson
Wednesday 30 March 22

We caught up with ING's Marco Griefahn ahead of our upcoming event Connected Germany which is being held in Mainz on April 5-6 2022

Can you introduce yourself and your role? 

I am a Director in ING’s TMT Sector team where I advise and finance companies in the digital infrastructure space.

How has the mobile investment landscape evolved in the last year within Germany? 

Though the large operators increased their coverage we felt that the key themes dominating the headlines were the Vantage Tower IPO as well as the prospective strategy of 1&1 rolling out their mobile network.

What investment trends do you expect to see in the forthcoming year? 

Key investment themes we expect around small cells and indoor coverage influenced by multiple stakeholder groups as well as equipment upgrades to enable IoT within a manufacturing context.

What are you most looking forward to at Connected Germany?

(Re-)Connecting with the industry and learn about new trends and business opportunities. 

The rapidly evolving digital infrastructure investment landscape within Germany is a key topic at this year's Connected Germany. Hear from Marco and the rest of our amazing speaker line-up and registering your place for next week's event!

 

 

