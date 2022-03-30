Zen further deepens partnership with CityFibre, goes nationwide

UK internet service provider, Zen Internet, first teamed up with CityFibre back in 2020, agreeing to launch commercial services over the CityFibre network in Newcastle, Leicester, Ipswich, and Worthing. Since then, CityFibre’s fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) footprint has grown enormously as part of their £4 billion rollout plan, seeing new locations added across the country…

Since then, CityFibre’s fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) footprint has grown enormously as part of their £4 billion rollout plan, seeing new locations added across the country. So far, CityFibre has expanded their FTTP network to roughly 1.5 million premises, with plans to expand to 8 million across 285 UK locations. As a result, Zen has since gradually also been increasing their availability to further areas alongside the network operator, adding locations like Edinburgh, Cambridge, and Bolton.

Now, Zen has announced that they will take their partnership with CityFIbre nationwide, allowing customers to access their services wherever CityFibre provides coverage.

“We’re delighted to be working with CityFibre on delivering full fibre broadband to even more UK homes up and down the country. We’re seeing great consumer demand and interest in our early cities and are excited to ensure more homes can access an award-winning full fibre service at what is a pivotal time for connectivity in the home. By 2030 everyone will have made the switch and we are excited about the role Zen plays as an ultrafast pioneer to be a key enabler of early adoption,” said Paul Stobart, CEO of Zen.

“Our industry is rapidly changing as is today’s consumer who rightfully demands a reliable and speedy service. The rates in volume of data and information being shared has increased beyond all recognition and people are fundamentally reliant on good connectivity. The CityFibre rollout provides a level of healthy competition and providers like us here at Zen have a critical role to play in delivering reliable connections whilst looking after our customers really well.”

To date, only Vodafone has made a similar agreement to provide service availability across CityFibre’s entire footprint.

However, other ISPs, most notably TalkTalk, have been linked to talks with CityFibre in the recent past and are likely to follow with similar nationwide agreements of their own in the coming months.

