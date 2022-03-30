The role of collaboration in delivering seamless global connectivity

With the global growth of the IoT and machine learning, cross-border connectivity has never been more important. In a recent conversation with Total Telecom…

With the global growth of the IoT and machine learning, cross-border connectivity has never been more important.

In a recent conversation with Total Telecom, Geok Chwee Ong, CEO of Bridge Alliance and Lazaro Fernandez, General Manager of FreeMove discussed how the partnership between their two alliances is faciliating enhanced connectivity in both Europe and APAC, as well as delivering exciting new services for customers. Geok and Lazaro give an insight into how Bridge Alliance and FreeMove are set up, their focus areas for the year ahead and they talk more broadly about what their collaboration is enabling.

Check out the interview in full here:

To keep up to date with the latest trends, innovations and news from the global telecom industry, join us in London this November for Total Telecom Congress 2022. Taking place on 1st and 2nd November 2022 at the Business Design Centre, the event brings together the senior leaders shaping the future of the industry. Head to the event website for more information on how to get involved.