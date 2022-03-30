Wednesday, 30 March 2022

The role of collaboration in delivering seamless global connectivity

An interview with Bridge Alliance & FreeMove
Tuesday 29 March 22

With the global growth of the IoT and machine learning, cross-border connectivity has never been more important. In a recent conversation with Total Telecom…

With the global growth of the IoT and machine learning, cross-border connectivity has never been more important.

In a recent conversation with Total Telecom, Geok Chwee Ong, CEO of Bridge Alliance and Lazaro Fernandez, General Manager of FreeMove discussed how the partnership between their two alliances is faciliating enhanced connectivity in both Europe and APAC, as well as delivering exciting new services for customers. Geok and Lazaro give an insight into how Bridge Alliance and FreeMove are set up, their focus areas for the year ahead and they talk more broadly about what their collaboration is enabling.

Check out the interview in full here:

 

