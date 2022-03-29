US Air Force adds latest batch of companies to $950m Command and Control project

Earlier this month, the US Department of Defense (DoD) announced the implementation plan for the military’s JADC2 initiative they have planned since 2020, aiming to create a unified and secure network to share information between units on the battlefield in real time. In the past, the various branches of the US military – the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and now the burgeoning Space Force – have each created their own tactical network through which they convey crucial battlefield intelligence…

In the past, the various branches of the US military – the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and now the burgeoning Space Force – have each created their own tactical network through which they convey crucial battlefield intelligence. However, each of these networks have only limited interoperability, meaning communication between the different branches can be a complex and delayed process. In combat situations, such delays can, of course, be a literal matter of life and death.

As such, the DoD has decided that creating a more flexible, unified platform for communications is a key element of meeting the increasing demands of the National Defense Strategy.

“Command and Control in an increasingly information-focused warfighting environment have never been more critical. JADC2 will enable the DoD to act at the speed of relevance to improve U.S. national security. JADC2 is delivering capabilities beginning now, and it will continue to be funded in the coming years,” said Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks earlier this month.

The JADC2 project aims to create a cloud-based environment through which the various military branches can share intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance data in near real-time. The system will collect and share data from numerous sensors attached to deployed military units and use advanced AI to identify targets and present optimal responses. Thus, the JADC2 seeks to give commanders the most comprehensive operational overview available, with access to precision data from all units in the field in real time.

Of course, achieving such a comprehensive system is not without its challenges. In the past, analysts have questioned whether the technology to achieve such a platform is even available, not to mention its affordability. It also creates huge pressure for network security and reliability, as well as potentially raising issues surrounding the military command structure: who would have command authority now that each commander can receive information from all assets in the field?

To build the JADC2, the DoD is currently seeking private sector partners, allowing them to compete for a total of $950 million in contracts.

Last week, the latest batch of companies to join the initiative were announced, increasing the number of participating companies from 136 to 159.

The joining companies are below:

- ARD Global

- Astranis Space Technologies

- Atomus

- Black Cape

- CFD Research

- CodeMettle

- Conceptual Research

- Dispel

- Dittolive

- Expeditionary Engineering

- Fairwinds Technologies

- Fearless Solutions

- Feddata Technology Solutions

- Fuse Integration

- HawkEye 360

- Oakman Aerospace

- Primer Federal

- Robust Intelligence

- SciTec

- Shift5

- Tangram Flex

- The Ulysses Group

- Tribalco

So far, the vast majority of companies engaged with the project seem to be software players in various forms, but the list also contains specialists from a wide variety of related fields, from aerospace players like Boeing to satellite operators such as Viasat.

Exactly when the JADC2 contracts will be awarded has yet to be announced.

