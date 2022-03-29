"The introduction of 5G capabilities in real production are enabling new connected mobility services"

Can you introduce yourself and your role? Dr. Johannes Springer, Lead 5G Automotive Program at Deutsche Telekom, representing Deutsche Telekom in various groups around connected and automated mobility…

Dr. Johannes Springer, Lead 5G Automotive Program at Deutsche Telekom, representing Deutsche Telekom in various groups around connected and automated mobility, also in the 5G Automotive Association, acting there as Director General

What have been the biggest developments in connected mobility in Germany in the last year or so?

Introduction of 5G capabilities in real production, and therefore infrastructures such as Multi-Access Edge Compute (MEC), Network as Service API’s, e.g. for Quality on Demand, or Precise Positioning Services are available; Connected Mobility Applications can and already make use of them, to provide great new connected mobility services, such Automated Valet Parking

What are you most looking forward to at Connected Germany?

To connect with other relevant players in the mobility ecosystem, to facilitate the cooperation and exchange of valuable information between the traffic participants on the road, the road infrastructure, and the service providers, facilitated by the power of 5G networks.