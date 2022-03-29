Startup Stories: Think outside the box

Tell us about your start up

We are CampusGenius a young company based in Dresden, Germany. Our passion for connectivity and enabling today's and tomorrow's applications to solve challenges for different areas such as Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Agriculture is driving us.



We have developed our own 5G core to provide our customers and partners the solution to manage these new applications the way they need it.



Our customers can be found in hospitals, on farms, in production plants, and in warehouses. However, these are just a few examples from a wide variety. Reliable connectivity is needed by everyone and everywhere.



What is your USP?

We have all heard about 5G and the sheer infinite possibilities, however, we also all know that it is difficult to distinguish between marketing and reality. We as CampusGenius are providing the tools to materialize the real potential of 5G and stand by your side as a strong 5G knowledge partner, combining the latest research breakthroughs with an application focus.



The knowledge in combination with our own 5G core enables us to provide the opportunity to tailor a solution based completely on the needs of the customer. Vendor, technology-independent RAN connected with our core and integration of the application as per customer's needs.



Additionally, we can grow together with our customers and provide future-proof connectivity as new applications are arising.







What is your relationship with the telecom sector?

The telecom sector provides the opportunity to be the route to market, partner, or/and investor. The arena of 5G is just taking up speed and the playing field is yet to be defined. Therefore, we encourage players in this area to reach out to strike alliances, as our business model can be tailored to your needs. We can be a solution partner for end-users, core provider for system integrators, and partners for telecommunication providers to offer additional services to their customers.



How have you got to your current stage of development?

We have been founded out of the Deutsche Telekom Chair for Communication Networks from Technical University Dresden and had large support from the research environment of the chair. For starting up our company and coming to the current stage we also have support from Atlantic Labs as Venture Capital key investor.



Why did you establish the business?

As Ph.D. researchers and scientists, we have done research in the area of private 5G networks for their utility in SMEs and large companies alike. We wanted to bring our knowledge, experience, and vision of 5G as the best wireless automation technology available to the business world and help companies to keep digitizing their process. The key for this is the control of the network, that’s why we have developed our own 5G-Core.



Who inspired you?

Our professor Frank Fitzek is a huge inspiration and mentor as well as our key investor.



What does the future hold for your business?

Private 5G-Networks will gain a lot of traction as more and more spectrum will be made available in Europe as well as in the rest of the world. As O-RAN is reducing prices for Hardware the entry limit is becoming low enough for even SMEs to use it in their daily operations.



HEADQUARTERS: Dresden, Germany

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 12

LAST FUNDING TYPE: Pre-Seed

WEBSITE URL: https://campusgenius.com/en/

FOUNDERS:

Thomas Höschele

Sebastian Itting

Point of Contact:

Philipp Bäcker, Head of Sales & Business Development





You can meet Campus Genius at Connected Germany in Mainz on the 5-6 April 2022. Book your pass at www.totaltele.com/connectedgermany