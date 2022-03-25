CityFibre’s £21m Full Fibre rollout sparks Lincoln jobs boost as contractor appointed

CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, has awarded a £21m contract to Trust Utility Management Ltd. to deliver its network rollout in Lincoln, a project which has sparked the creation of more than 80 local jobs. The latest milestone has incited a recruitment drive with new workers needed to support throughout the build process. CityFibre and employment agency Carbon60 are supporting Trust Utility Management Ltd in hiring across various roles…

CityFibre, the UK’s largest independent full fibre platform, has awarded a £21m contract to Trust Utility Management Ltd. to deliver its network rollout in Lincoln, a project which has sparked the creation of more than 80 local jobs.

The latest milestone has incited a recruitment drive with new workers needed to support throughout the build process. CityFibre and employment agency Carbon60 are supporting Trust Utility Management Ltd in hiring across various roles, from technical and construction, to supervisory, and administrative positions.

Works commenced in Lincoln in March and real progress is already being made. The rollout is progressing into new areas with construction underway in Abbey Ward while work in areas such as Glebe Ward is set to start in the near future. Once the city-wide rollout reaches completion in 2024, almost every home and business locally will have access to full fibre services from a choice of internet service providers.

Neal Wright, City Manager for Lincoln, said: “CityFibre is investing £21m in a full fibre roll out which will benefit residents and businesses across the city with broadband of up to 900mb. In Trust Utility Management Ltd, we have found a partner that recognises the importance of this project, knows what is needed to deliver for the people of Lincoln and can grow with us as we move into new areas of the city.

“In addition to future-proofing Lincoln’s digital capabilities, this project is providing a welcome boost to the jobs market. It has sparked the creation of 83 new roles, with local talent needed to help us carry out this important project.”

Liam Coyne, Commercial Director, Trust Utility Management Ltd., said: “We are pleased to have been appointed by CityFibre to construct full fibre networks in Lincoln and support its wider plans of transforming the digital infrastructure of cities and towns across the UK.

“We are certain that with our vast utility contract management experience and the high calibre team that we are building, this project will prove to be a success for Trust Utility Management Ltd. and our client, CityFibre.”

In Lincoln, the team is using a range of construction methods while working in close partnership with Lincoln City and County Council and local communities to deliver a fast rollout while managing potential disruption.

As work is completed in each neighbourhood, CityFibre will designate the homes ‘ready for service’, which means residents can choose to connect to full fibre-enabled broadband services when they go live in their area.

In Lincoln, services are not yet available, however, as soon as they go live, customers will be able to access full fibre enabled services via CityFibre’s UK launch partner, Vodafone, on selected Vodafone Pro Broadband plans, with TalkTalk, IDNet and other providers expected to join the network soon.

Residents interested in giving their home broadband a boost can find out more about the build and register their interest at www.cityfibre.com/residential