Three ways for your ISP to tackle UK broadband compensation for cost-effective customer care

Although coronavirus lightened some regulations, Ofcom is now getting back to business as usual and even more focused on ensuring Telco compensation. As the pandemic proved, broadband connection is a must-have in our lives. Over 90% of UK Telco customers are part of the scheme with major Telcos joining like BT, Virgin Media, Sky, EE, Hyperoptic, TalkTalk, Vodafone (Openreach customers only), Utility Warehouse, and Zen Internet.

Together with the rising international cry for broadband consumer rights, compensation is fast becoming a necessity. Subscribers demand payment for loss of service, slow repairs, delayed installations and missed technician appointments. To meet regulations, ISPs must automatically pay broadband customers when things go wrong. It’s thus crucial to ensure your ISP is ready for the inevitable change. Let’s explore how ISPs can best prepare - not only for compensation, but for a more robust customer care experience.

The New Telco Challenges for Automated Compensation

Today, Telco standards for customer care and service is much below consumer expectations. For automated compensation to be viable, Telcos must put subscriber service first. To be accountable, ISPs must take responsibility for good broadband service. To do this, ISPs need to improve customer care systems and quality of experience (QoE) and continue to reduce costs in the broadband commodity market. ISPs require more home information to eliminate false positive faults that can waste days in calls, tech visits for high compensation fees.

To deal with the complexity, Telcos need a new approach to the missing home information. With the right context-sensitive data from every home, Customer Care personnel can understand the home environment, user intentions, and what’s happening in and around the home to qualify faults and minimize compensation payment. With new AI data analytics like Veego’s, Customer Care personnel can hone into the real ISP issues like line dropping, latency, RTT, etc. to streamline troubleshooting and eliminate any fault within the home. Telcos can provide a more personalized, faster service, and more proactive, efficient, and cost-effective customer care for precise diagnosis, effective support calls, and minimal technician visits.

Providing Faster, Better, Personalized Broadband Service with AI Analytics

AI and ML models enable Customer Care personnel to be proactive for high QoE and help minimize compensation for happy customers and staff. By automatically identifying and fixing problems from home-specific information on network configuration, apps, devices and services, AI analytics takes Telcos to the next level of service for reduced operational cost. Here’s 3 ways that new home-specific data and AI can help ISPs to provide better broadband services:

1. Assess Problems Faster with New Home-Specific Data for High QoE

It’s a challenge today to pinpoint issues and understand the impact on network performance, especially with competing WiFi resources that co-exist in the home. To improve broadband service and reduce compensation, Telcos need better visibility into the home environment. They need to make home-specific data accessible to agents and customers to quickly assess problems and make the right decisions during a customer call.

With usage data on applications, devices and services for the specific network configuration, Customer Care personnel support customer issues in real-time to optimize QoE. They know the difference between servicing gaming, streaming, surfing, or a mix. The right data enables quick troubleshooting to pinpoint what’s causing an issue on the spot. Only with a context-aware WiFi router and AI data analytics like Veego’s do Telcos get the data, flexibility, and response time needed. Customer Care increases the number of quality customer conversations for higher levels of service at lower cost.

2. Update Root Cause Analysis to Personalize Self-Care Tips & Recommendations

Today, Telcos identify root cause by process of elimination. They’re using reactive, out-of-date technical surveys that rarely detect malfunctions. Customer care personnel are in the dark about the root cause with long customer care calls wasting valuable time and money for frustrated subscribers.

Instead of sending a technician, Telco support personnel have a wealth of new home-specific data with AI like Veego’s. By analyzing issues online with up-to-date, real-time data, Customer Care resolve problems efficiently without technician visits. They get recommendations for fixing with automated malfunctions detection to delight customers and staff. For example, if subscribers experience slow video streaming, Customer Care personnel know it and can suggest switching servers or locations for quick resolution. With Veego’s Self-Care App, subscribers save even more time by solving problems themselves without a support call.

3. Automate Repair to Minimize Broadband Service Compensation

Repairs can be costly for Telcos, especially for technician visits. In the era of subscriber compensation, ISPs must also pay for missed appointments, or problems that can’t be fixed in a timely fashion and more.

With autonomous resolution like Veego’s, Telcos save technician visits, reduce compensation payments, and proactively improve QoE. ISPs minimize malfunctions by learning and adjusting to specific home devices, apps and services. Issues are automatically fixed by resetting the home connection, switching or band-steering without impacting subscribers. Customer care personnel get alerts on what’s happening to ensure the highest QoE for happy subscribers.

Boosting Your ISP Accountability with Cost-Effective Customer Care

By personalizing troubleshooting, self-service, and automating resolution, Telcos deliver the best possible CX to subscribers for broadband trust and success. With a guaranteed high CX, Telcos no longer need to fear the consequences of automated compensation. Not only do ISPs minimize the risks of paying penalties, but they also lower customer care costs to viably support automated compensation. With real-time QoE metrics like Veego’s, ISPs ensure smooth, efficient operation and high QoE by continuously monitoring performance of the home network. They get new insights for customer billing, marketing, and sales in the connected home to reduce churn and boost ARPU. With new context-aware data, ISPs gain proactive care, high retention, and new revenue streams for a new level of customer care and analytics.