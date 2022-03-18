Startup Stories: one stop drone shop

Tell us about your start up

FairFleet is constantly innovating and covering entire cycle processes on a single platform: from consulting and flight approvals to data capturing and subsequent data analysis. B2B clients from industries such as real estate, insurance, energy, agriculture or infrastructure advisory benefit from solutions offered by FairFleet - always guaranteeing absolute legal certainty by obtaining official permits globally.



The platform set up by FairFleet empowers various personas in different industries to receive relevant aerial solutions and autonomous drone missions through a one-stop-shop. With more than 3000 certified, insured and professionally trained drone pilots in over 86 countries, FairFleet is the largest European drone-network, optimizing the use of local pilots with the latest equipment. This makes FairFleet the perfect link between local drone pilots and clients.



What is your USP, how do you stand out from your competition?:

Full-drone as a service platform with thousands of professional local drone pilots spread across the globe and an integrated data analytics platform.



What is your relationship with the telecom sector?

Our clients are stakeholders in the telco sector that want to assess their assets.







How have you got to your current stage of development?

FairFleet is supported by various investors. In addition, FairFleet participated in different accelerator programs across the world such as: Plug & Play, Insurtech Hub or German Accelerator Southeast Asia



Why did you establish the business?

As drone pilots Alexander, Marco and Dario figured out that offering drone solutions cost effectively is always limited to a certain region but many corporations require drone services close to their widely spread assets.



In addition, the founders figured out that companies do not want to take care of the process of data capturing, therefore FairFleet was founded to fill this gap of offering full-service drone solutions integrated into the client’s processes.



What is your motivation?:

At FairFleet we are motivated by offering real solutions to our clients. Everything we do is always done customer centric.



What does the future hold for your business?

Drone solutions are becoming an industry standard in various industries. Our drone operations backbone is ready for the next step for fully autonomous asset inspections.



HEADQUARTERS: Munich, Germany

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 13

LAST FUNDING TYPE: Seed+ Funding

WEBSITE URL: https://fairfleet.com/

FOUNDERS:

Alexander Engelfried

Marco Kreuzer

Dario Manns



You can meet FairFleet in the startup zone at Connected Germany. 5-6 April 2022, Mainz Congress, Germany. Find out more here