Japan aiming to establish leadership in 6G

A report by Nikkei Asia has highlighted the ambition of the Japanese government backed group, the Beyond 5G Promotion Consortium, to establish a leadership position in 6G.



It is anticipated that the Consortium will soon issue proposed technological requirements for 6G wireless communications, making them the first body in the world to do so.



The Beyond 5G Promotion Consortium was established with the aim of strengthening Japan’s international competitiveness in technologies beyond 5G and is made up of representative organisations from Government, academia, and industry – including the likes of NTT DOCOMO, KDDI Corporation and Rakuten Mobile, as well as the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC).



It is anticipated that other Japanese organisations who could benefit from 6G technology will join the group, including - according to the report - the likes of Toyota Motor, NEC, and Panasonic.



When the B5PC release their statement, they will call for common targets to be met by companies worldwide to guarantee that 6G communications are secure and reliable, as well as setting specific requirements for use cases such as self-driving cars and medicine.



