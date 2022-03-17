Open Dutch Fiber expands FTTP network in Amsterdam

T-Mobile Netherlands and Open Dutch Fiber (ODF), a joint venture between Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners & KKR, have launched a programme to add 29,000 households to its FTTP network in Amsterdam, focused on the districts of Bos en Lommer and Westerpark. The rollout is expected to be completed in September this year, by which time ODF will have passed the milestone of 300,000 premises since it launched in April 2021. T-Mobile indicated that this pace puts the deployment ahead of schedule, given its five year deadline to hit the one million mark.

ODF have also indicated plans to extend to additional districts within Amsterdam, with announcements expected later this year. The announcement is part of broader trend of FTTX expansion in the country, with KPN announcing that its FTTP network had passed 3.2 million homes at the end of 2021. KPN also holds a stake in the Glaspoort joint venture with the investment firm ABC, which is in direct competition with ODF, as well as third player DELTA Fiber, making the Dutch fiber market one to watch over the next few months.