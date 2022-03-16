Skills shortages are holding back industrial IoT adoption

A study of 450 leaders across agriculture, utilities, mining, oil and gas, and transport and logistics has identified that business lack skills to to develop, deploy and manage IoT projects. Research shows that only 20% of organisations would be able to successfully integrate IoT into their operations and only 32% have the leadership to integrate IoT into business strategies.



The research was conducted by Inmarsat and followed up on their study in 2018. Back then skills were identified as the major barrier to successful IoT deployments and the new study shows little has changed. It demonstrates the need to recruit, train or work with outsource partners if businesses are going to develop valuable IoT deployments.



Cyber-security skills remained the biggest area of weakness (50 per cent of all respondents) with data science and analytics, technical support, and connectivity technology not far behind.



Mike Carter, President of Inmarsat Enterprise said: “To help plug these fundamental IoT skills gaps, it is clear that more businesses need to develop formal IoT strategies, to prioritise IoT at the boardroom level and to develop better relationships with IoT service providers.”