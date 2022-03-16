Ericsson and Vodafone announce UK’s first on-demand 5G network slice

In a joint pilot, Vodafone and Ericsson demonstrated an on-demand 5G network slice which was delivered using Ericsson’s containerized core architecture and 5G RAN slicing. The trial enabled the two partners to demonstrate both the low latency and high bandwidth required for the virtual reality use case…

In a joint pilot, Vodafone and Ericsson demonstrated an on-demand 5G network slice which was delivered using Ericsson’s containerized core architecture and 5G RAN slicing. The trial enabled the two partners to demonstrate both the low latency and high bandwidth required for the virtual reality use case.

The trial, which was UK-first, aimed to demonstrate the capability for CSPs to quickly deliver automated connectivity which can be customised in response to the needs of customers. Looking to the future, Vodafone says that it expects to be able to create “a catalogue of different network slices that can be selected by customers depending on the required experience”.

Commenting on the trial, Andrea Dona, Chief Network Officer of Vodafone UK, said: “Network slicing is an incredibly valuable step forward. By segmenting our network, and customising different slices for different requirements, we can bring to life new ideas that would be impossible otherwise. When we configure our network to empower new services, industries like gaming, entertainment and healthcare can enter a new era. What might seem like science fiction is one step closer thanks to network slicing.”

Andrea Spaccapietra, VP Digital Services at Ericsson UK & Ireland, added: “Network slicing will play a crucial role in enabling new and innovative 5G services for consumers and enterprises. With the tools to efficiently manage network resources and provide differentiated services with dedicated performance, leading network operators like Vodafone can enable new business model innovation and use cases across different sectors and unlock new revenue opportunities to realise the full potential of 5G.”