“The People’s Network” expands into Vietnam

VIoT specialise in smart urban & industrial park development in Vietnam, first launching smart-city applications in 2018 with a LoRaWAN® streetlighting project. They now offer a range of applications such as smart utility metering, end-to-end air-water-quality monitoring, and early flood-incident management systems.

The partnership with Kerlink sees VIoT distribute Kerlink Helium-enabled hotspots and deploy its own IoT network at the same time. The model utilises partners and household owners in strategic locations to roll out Helium’s The People Network to create a cost-effective and secure blockchain-powered IoT backbone network.

Founder and CEO of VIoT Group, Viet Nguyen said that “These deployments will make it possible for Vietnamese factories, businesses, cities and consumers to benefit from of cost effective, easy-to-deploy vertical wireless solutions, and to use Helium’s global, decentralized network of hotspots to disrupt traditional telcos’ subscription-based operating models.”