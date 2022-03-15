Connexin pick up the pace in Hull with speeds exceeding 2GB

In their continued bid to develop Hull’s digital infrastructure, ISP and Smart City specialist Connexin have customers in Hull benefitting from the fastest speeds seen in the area to date…

In their continued bid to develop Hull’s digital infrastructure, ISP and Smart City specialist Connexin have customers in Hull benefitting from the fastest speeds seen in the area to date. Connexin’s new 10GB capable full-fibre network has recorded speeds of over 2000Mbps, 25x faster than the UK’s national average broadband speed.

This comes as the company announces plans to launch Hull’s fastest package that gives residents access to the highest speeds in the city. Connexin combines their residential fibre packages with a next-generation Wi-Fi 6 Smart Router to try and ensure these speeds are consistent for customers.

It’s potentially exciting times for locals in Hull as time will tell on the impact and success for these hyper-fast rollouts.