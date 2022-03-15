FullFibre refreshes the towns other providers cannot reach

FullFibre, the altnet committed to delivering gigabit infrastructure to communities overlooked by larger telecom companies has announced that their Midlands South region is to expand to offer homes and businesses in Bewdley and Shipston…

FullFibre , the altnet committed to delivering gigabit infrastructure to communities overlooked by larger telecom companies has announced that their Midlands South region is to expand to offer homes and businesses in Bewdley and Shipston-on-Stour access to speeds of up to 1Gbps both up and downstream.

FullFibre is installing high-speed telecoms equipment that is usually only connected across dense urban areas to increase the speed and quality of broadband coverage across rural towns. They state that their objective is decreasing the digital divide between rural and metropolitan regions and so create equal opportunities across all regions in the UK.

Oliver Helm, CEO at Full Fibre commented:

“Fast and reliable connectivity is more important than ever before and at Full Fibre, our main goal is to close the digital divide between rural and urban areas so that all regions across the UK, have equal opportunities. The new service will connect those in Bewdley and Shipston-on-Stour who currently lack access to fast and dependable digital networks to a high-quality service.

Area General Manager Gareth Yardley at FullFibre says:

“The extension of our Midlands South region is yet another indicator of our rapid and successful growth as a business. Moreover, we are proud to be giving the power of ultrafast, gigabit capable internet to the local residents of Bewley and Shipston-on-Stour.”

Full Fibre has the goal of reaching over 500,000 premises by 2025.