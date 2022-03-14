Back for 2022 - the 24th annual World Communication Awards

Total Telecom is delighted to launch the entry campaign for this years World Communication Awards with a totally refreshed line-up of categories and further strengthening of the panel of judges.



A comprehensive review of the categories for 2022 has been undertaken with entry criteria updated for all to ensure they are aligned with trends in the telecom industry. There are new categories for startups, satellite telecoms, and cyber security, whilst the sustainability category which last year left the judges unimpressed has been relaunched.



We have also worked hard to further strength the panel of judges, that now comprises more than 80 expert voices from across the globe. In particular stronger representation has been added from the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, with new judges from Argentina, Costa Rica, Peru, Nigeria and Ghana.



Amongst the most recognisable of the new judges, we are delighted to welcome:

• Anita Doehler, CEO of the NGMN Alliance who is based in Germany

• Ignacio Perrone, Research Director, ICT at Frost & Sullivan in Argentina

• Johann Adjovi, a Partner at Analysys Mason based in Dubai

• Rob van den Dam who now runs his own advisory service from the Netherlands



The categories brochure and entry criteria is now available to download from the WCA website so that you can start working on your entries. The entry form will be available in a couple of weeks with the entry deadline set at the 13 June 2022.



The judging panel will once again by led by independent consultant, Marc Anné who will be urging the judges to seek out the entries that “clearly sets out the advantages, the innovative characteristics, the scale, and impact of the submission,” and which backs up it’s submission with “accessible, supportive evidence with real, tangible proof points.” You can watch a full interview with Marc, which was filmed last year, HERE.



THE 2022 CATEGORIES

• THE 5G IMPLEMENTATION AWARD

• B2B SERVICE OF THE YEAR

• BEST DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION PROGRAMME

• BEST NETWORK TRANSFORMATION INITIATIVE

• THE ACCESS INNOVATION AWARD

• THE CLOUD NATIVE AWARD

• THE IOT INNOVATION AWARD

• THE PLATFORM AWARD

• THE SMART PLACES AWARD

• THE BEYOND CONNECTIVITY AWARD

• CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE AWARD

• THE SOCIAL CONTRIBUTION AWARD

• THE SUSTAINABILITY AWARD

• CRISIS RESPONSE AWARD

• BEST OPERATOR IN AN EMERGING MARKET

• BEST WHOLESALE OPERATOR

• OPERATOR OF THE YEAR

• PEOPLE & CULTURE AWARD

• WOMAN IN TELECOMS AWARD

• STARTUP OF THE YEAR

• THE SATELLITE TELECOMS AWARD

• THE CYBER SECURITY AWARD

• CEO OF THE YEAR



To start you awards journey, download the categories brochure here.

Winners will be named in London this November with the WCA once again coinciding with the annual Total Telecom Congress. To find out how you can be involved, download the prospectus.