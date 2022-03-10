Cloud-first, AI-first: BT selects Google Cloud for strategic shift

Today, BT has announced a new five-year deal with Google Cloud, aiming to leverage the latter’s AI and cloud expertise to foster a new company culture BT calls ‘The Digital Way’. According to the press release, the partnership will include a wide range of products and services…

Today, BT has announced a new five-year deal with Google Cloud , aiming to leverage the latter’s AI and cloud expertise to foster a new company culture BT calls ‘The Digital Way’.

According to the press release, the partnership will include a wide range of products and services, including cloud infrastructure, machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, security, and API management.

In turn, these technologies should allow BT to offer customers more personalised experiences, improve business efficiencies, and allow for the introduction of new revenue streams.

The work will be overseen by BT Digital, a new arm of the business created last year and headed up by BT’s Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, Harmeen Mehta.

“Our partnership with Google is one of a series of strategic moves that BT Digital is taking to help accelerate BT’s growth and digital transformation. This is a partnership that is deeper than just at the technology level. It will help Digital as a whole supercharge BT and drive its return to growth,” said Mehta.

As part of the deal, Google’s Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) team will also partner with BT to help the operator roll out autonomous operations and develop new cloud-based services for customers.

BT’s data migration to Google Cloud has already begun, with the company aiming to have finished the process by 2023.

This is not the only telco to shake hands with Google Cloud this year. Late last month, Finnish telco Elisa also announced its own partnership with the hyperscaler, aiming to build Google Cloud into its hybrid cloud offering.

