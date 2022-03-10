Startup Stories: The Belle of Belfast City

Tell us about your start up

ANGOKA is an IoT security company focused on protecting M2M communications for Smart Cities and Smart Mobility. ANGOKA offers solutions that safeguard communications between devices. The solution effectively provides a “diplomatic bag” to ensure that communications come from an authorised device, arrive at an authorised device, and have not been tampered with en-route.



What is your USP, how do you stand out from your competition?

With rising numbers of inherently insecure networks resulting from the expansion of IoT, ANGOKA’s solutions create trusted connections, even in untrustworthy networks. Each device on the network is authenticated during system initiation, and all messages between devices are authenticated.



ANGOKA’s approach is a paradigm shift in cybersecurity: instead of using software, which must be regularly updated, the ANGOKA solution uses hardware-based Device Authentication Units (DAU)s, which are imprinted with the precise characteristics of the device to which each one is attached – effectively digital fingerprinting.



What is your relationship with the telecom sector?

ANGOKA has a strong relation with the telecom sector. We are currently involved in two Innovate UK R&D projects with BT (both led by BT) who is also now a customer of ANGOKA. In 2022, we started building the first Belfast 5G Test Bed with BT and Belfast Harbour.



How have you got to your current stage of development?

ANGOKA is the only cybersecurity company to win a place on Zenzic’s CAM Scale-Up Programme, delivered in partnership with Plug and Play. ANGOKA was also the first NI start-up to be selected for the National Cyber Security Centre’s Cyber Accelerator, where the NCSC reviewed and assessed ANGOKA’s technology. ANGOKA is also an alumnus of Seraphim Space Camp, Yes!Delft and TechNation Cyber 2.0.



What does the future hold for your business?

We have two target markets: Smart Mobility (including Automotive, Drones, Maritime and Aerospace & Defence) and Smart Cities (including Industry 4.0, IoT & Telecoms and Critical National Infrastructure). We are in advanced discussions with major suppliers in all these sectors regarding adoption of the ANGOKA solution for specific applications.







HEADQUARTERS: Belfast

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 21

LAST FUNDING TYPE: Pre-series A

WEBSITE URL: www.angoka.io

FOUNDER:

Steve Berry, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman

Yuri Andersson, Co-Founder & CEO

Shadi Razak, Co-Founder & CTO

Daniela Menzky, Co-Founder & COO

Koen Gijsbers, NED,

Daniel Ruiz, Director Smart Cities & Mobility

