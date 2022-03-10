Startup Stories: protecting your privacy at home

Tell us about your start up

We allow internet service providers to stay competitive and keep their customers happy by making broadband subscriptions smart.



Our cloud analyses network traffic via a combination of rule-based and AI-assisted threat detection, allowing customers to live securely in their digital home. At the same time, we allow ISPs to get new insights into their customer's home network that can be utilised for tailored marketing, faster internet problem troubleshooting or reduction of overall bandwidth generated.



We sell our solution to ISP’s who can include our product in their broadband subscription so that customers get more value out of their broadband subscription. We currently focus on ISPs in the European market.



How do you stand out from your competition?

New innovations in broadband technology such as fibre connections often require a high investment of both time and money. Our cloud technology requires minimal effort to be deployed. No proprietary software on CPE is necessary allowing a fast setup process.



In contrast to many US based companies offering services for higher broadband customer satisfaction, we focus on increasing customer engagement with the broadband product thus creating a dependency between customer and ISP leading to higher retention rates.



What is your relationship with the telecom sector?

Bitahoy’s cloud solution will be sold directly to ISPs which can not only incorporate it into their broadband subscription but also get access to our backend platform to enable additional value, such as insights into network devices for marketing purposes, or remote access for network stability troubleshooting.



How have you got to your current stage of development

Bitahoy was previously part of the incubator at CISPA Helmholtz Center for Information Security and was founded in 2021 as an independent private company.



We received our first funding in form of a public research grant in January 2022 and are therefore early concerning market entry. Regarding development however, a PoC implementation already exists and market maturity is expected to be reached in Q3 2022. We are currently looking for suitable accelerators in the telecommunication sector and interested business angel investors with a network in this industry.



Why did you establish the business?

We have an academic background and were previously researchers at CISPA Helmholtz Center for the Information Security until we used our technological expertise to launch Bitahoy in November last year.



Our goal is to increase customer satisfaction with ISPs by innovating how broadband connections work and bringing more value to the end customer than just internet access. We identified that security and privacy are a pressing topic, specifically in the German market, and want to contribute to make everybody's home more secure and give people control over their digital home.







Who inspired you?

Everybody at Bitahoy has an intrinsic motivation to allow technological advancements such as smart homes to prosper without inevitably neglecting the security and privacy concerns of the people.



What does the future hold for your business?

We are currently looking for pilot-customers that want to explore the possibilities of new broadband connections together with us. Our plan is to start a pilot project together with a strong and inventive ISPs as a partner by the end of the year.

In the long run we will operate across Europe, allowing ISPs to develop their product while ensuring customers are not left alone beyond the home network router.



HEADQUARTERS: Saarbrücken, Germany

NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES: 6

LAST FUNDING TYPE: Public Grant

WEBSITE URL: bitahoy.com

FOUNDERS:

Alexander Fink

Roman Tabachnikov

Marius Bleif



