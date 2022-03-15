CityFibre’s 100th Fibre Exchange deployed in Glasgow

CityFibre’s Fibre Exchanges (FEX) are a network of purpose built, power-efficient, micro-edge data centres, each about the size of a shipping container, used to deliver, manage and monitor live services and data across their network…

CityFibre’s Fibre Exchanges (FEX) are a network of purpose built, power-efficient, micro-edge data centres, each about the size of a shipping container, used to deliver, manage and monitor live services and data across their network.

The FEX’s are located in high-security environments and aggregate local data traffic for transport across CityFibre’s high-capacity national backbone. Each FEX acts as a micro-edge data centre enabling co-location of CityFibre’s own network equipment, as well as ISP partners, councils and mobile operators who can store and process data closer to their customers, enabling higher quality streaming and gaming, ultra-reliable access to the applications hosted in distributed hybrid cloud environments and improved data processing to support real-time decision making.

David Tomalin, Group Chief Technology Officer at CityFibre, said: “Fibre Exchanges are the beating heart of our local networks and one of many areas in which CityFibre is setting new standards in our industry through a network that is Better By Design. Only when the optimum location for a FEX has been secured for long term use can the core network designs in each area be locked down ready for build to begin. Once in situ, not only is each FEX a secure, efficient and reliable data centre powering unbeatable broadband, it also empowers our partners to embrace edge computing technology and realise the benefits it offers for their customers.”