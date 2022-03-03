Alta'd image - historic brand name disappears

For 150 years Cincinnati Bell has been a recognised brand serving the connectivity needs of the people across 2,400 square miles of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana, but now the brand is disappearing to be replaced by a new name, Altafiber.



This stems from last years USD 2.9 billion takeover by Macquarie Infrastructure which signalled an intention to extend geographic coverage and launch a USD 1 billion investment into connecting people and business into its broadband network.



CEO Leigh Fox issued a video broadcast highlighting his belief that fibre will be the "driving force behind equitable internet access, smart cities and advances in education, business and healthcare" which is reinforced by the company now offering FTTP connectivity to 60 percent of all addresses in the Greater Cincinnati area.







The company explained that ‘alta’ derives from a word that means elevated, reflecting what they are doing in terms of elevated connectivity and raising the standard of service to customers and the communities. The new company tagline is “Connecting What Matters,”