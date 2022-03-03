XR industry is set to see exponential growth with 5G: Huawei’s Dr. Philip Song

According to a survey, the XR industry will contribute US$1.5 trillion to the global GDP by 2030. Dr. Song added that following the mobile internet, ‘Spatial Internet’ will be the next big thing. Device availability is playing key role The world is on the cusp of witnessing the fast-paced growth of the XR industry. And the numbers tell the story. In 2021, more than 10 million units of Oculus Quest 2, a VR headset, were shipped. Ten million users will be the critical mass for the XR ecosystem to take off. The growth of VR devices will mirror that of smartphones and mobile devices…

According to a survey, the XR industry will contribute US$1.5 trillion to the global GDP by 2030. Dr. Song added that following the mobile internet, ‘Spatial Internet’ will be the next big thing.

Device availability is playing key role

The world is on the cusp of witnessing the fast-paced growth of the XR industry. And the numbers tell the story.

In 2021, more than 10 million units of Oculus Quest 2, a VR headset, were shipped. Ten million users will be the critical mass for the XR ecosystem to take off. The growth of VR devices will mirror that of smartphones and mobile devices. From 1983 to 1994, it took 11 years to sell the first 10 million cellphones. However, the cellphone shipment touched 20 million in 1995, and 100 million were sold over the next three years. According to market forecast, VR headset shipment will reach 100 million units by 2025.

Secondly, the price of VR devices continues to drop, making them affordable for more people. Lastly, continuous innovation in XR technologies has made it possible to deliver a generational leap in user experience.