Italy launches stage 2 broadband voucher scheme

Having allocated EUR 1.15 billion to its first high-speed fibre voucher scheme in 2020, Italy's Ministry of Economic Development (MISE) has now announced the second phase of the scheme.



The new fund amounts to EUR 608 million fund to accelerate the take-up of high-speed broadband services among SMEs by enabling companies to apply for a voucher up to a maximum of EUR 2,500 to set up an internet connection of at least 30Mbps.



Funds can be accessed via dedicated portal run by state-owned infrastructure agency Infratel, and are part of the part of the wider Italia 1 Giga and Italia 5G projects that come under the EU-funded postpandemic National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). The scheme will run until until 15 December 2022 or the funds are used up, but may be extended further.