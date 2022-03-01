NTT DOCOMO, AWS and NEC collaborate on evolution of networks

A proof of concept (PoC) launched by NTT DOCOMO, NEC, and AWS is expected to prove the viability of cloud-native mobile networks leveraging a public cloud for network function virtualization (NFV). The PoC utilises NEC's 5G core network (5GC) service in a hybrid cloud environment that involves AWS cloud using end…

A proof of concept (PoC) launched by NTT DOCOMO, NEC, and AWS is expected to prove the viability of cloud-native mobile networks leveraging a public cloud for network function virtualization (NFV). The PoC utilises NEC's 5G core network (5GC) service in a hybrid cloud environment that involves AWS cloud using end-to-end cloud-native network architecture.



The trial shows that an energy and performance advantage can be delivered for NEC's 5GC when compared to other comparable solutions by utilising Amazon Web Services (AWS) Graviton2 processors in the AWS cloud. The AWS processors offer a considerable step up in performance and a reduced carbon footprint



Naoki Tani, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer, Executive General Manager of the R&D Innovation Division of DOCOMO said he believed the collaboration collaboration would drive evolution of networks and network virtualization, going on to say "The PoC will realize a hybrid cloud environment for telecom operators, resulting in accelerating the telecom industry's evolution by delivering significant value to our customers."





Adolfo Hernandez, Vice President and General Manager Telecom Industry Business Unit at AWS said they were "thrilled to be part of DOCOMO's innovation project" whilst Executive Vice President of NEC Corporation, Atsuo Kawamura said working with DOCOMO and AWS "NEC is committed to introducing a highly available, highly reliable, sustainable and environmentally friendly next generation mobile infrastructure and to contributing to acceleration of digital transformations."