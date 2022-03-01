European telecom operators move to support Ukraine

By Total Telecom Staff

Association stresses the critical importance of access to communications

The European Telecommunications Network Operators' Association (ETNO) have published an internal survey of European telecom operator members to assess how they are supporting the Ukrainian people…

There are a wide range of measures varying from company to company, and from country to country, depending on the markets they are active in, but a non-exhaustive list of actions includes:



• Free international calls to Ukraine;

• No roaming charges with Ukraine;

• Distribution of SIM cards to refugees arriving in neighbouring countries;

• Free WiFi in refugee camps;

• Activation of the “SMS donation” function to the benefit of organizations supporting refugees;

• Including Ukrainian channels in IPTV packages for no added fee.



Companies surveyed by ETNO include: Deutsche Telekom Group; Orange Group; Telefónica/O2; Telia Company; A1 Telekom Austria Group; Telenor Group; Proximus Group; KPN; Vodafone Group; Vivacom; TIM Telecom Italia; Altice Portugal; Swisscom.

