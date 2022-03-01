Verizon Business and BlackRock partner to deploy private 5G network

BlackRock, a US investment management fund, will feature Verizon’s 5G private network at its new global headquarters in New York. Private 5G and its benefits has been the talk of the town at MWC 2022 as operators around the world look to enable the transformation of their enterprise customers…

BlackRock, a US investment management fund, will feature Verizon’s 5G private network at its new global headquarters in New York.

Private 5G and its benefits has been the talk of the town at MWC 2022 as operators around the world look to enable the transformation of their enterprise customers.

Verizon Business’ new partnership will see the deployment of 5G Ultra Wideband connectivity at BlackRock’s new Hudson Yards facility in areas where high speed and low latency are most required including the trading floor, the lobby and other common areas used frequently by clients.

The deployment of this cutting-edge 5G network will replace office Wi-Fi and enable BlackRock to transform its workplace using tools such as virtual enhanced training, AR/VR, and real-time edge computing. It will also enable the company to capitalise on emerging data-centric technologies and to improve security management and monitoring.

Commenting at this week’s MWC in Barcelona Sampath Sowmyanarayan, Chief Revenue Officer, Verizon Business said: "What's interesting about this private network deployment is that BlackRock are coming back into the office, and as people come back into the office after covid, they expect a very different network environment. They want higher capabilities, more capacity, and the ability to do different things that weren't present when they left for covid two years ago. So the timing is perfect. We're going to deploy the world's best indoor private 5G network to cover their main headquarter buildings, and it's going to be a fantastic showcase for returning to the office."