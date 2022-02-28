Cloud technology startup, Robin.io acquired by Rakuten Symphony

Silicon Valley-based cloud technology start-up, Robin.io has today been acquired by Rakuten Symphony, adding additional cloud-native capabilities to their portfolio of high performance cloud infrastructure and operations solutions.



The two organisations had already been cooperating for more than two years, having jointly deployed the world’s first end-to-end fully virtualized cloud-native mobile network in Japan. The acquisition means there is now an ability for Rakuten Symphony and Robin.io to offer a complete end-to-end automated cloud solution to customers across the globe.



Tareq Amin, CEO, Rakuten Symphony said “We plan to continue to invest into Robin.io’s cloud-native portfolio of products to further advance our capabilities and offer the most advanced and highly integrated cloud platform mobile operators demand.”



Partha Seetala, CEO, Robin.io will lead Rakuten Symphony’s Unified Cloud business unit and expressed delight that his companies technology innovations "will now get a much bigger canvas to lead the vision for cloud-native transformation for the industry."



Bringing together the two organisations portfolios will enable the combined companies to deliver new solutions in areas of enterprise applications, data management, cloud and virtualization.



Amin further went on to say “Edge cloud requirements are unique and critical as mobile operators transition to 5G: The next era of digital experience requires another level of performance, responsiveness and consistency that enables telecom operator and enterprise transformation to be safely accelerated while creating a platform to support the next 10 years of experiences. Robin.io’s cloud capability is proven to be effective for the most demanding workloads in mobile and we believe it will allow Rakuten Symphony to safely accelerate cloud-native transformation for our customers and prepare the industry for the future”