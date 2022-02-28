Hyperoptic targets two million premises

The 2021 Broadband Provider of the Year (Connected Britain Awards), Hyperoptic, has announced that its fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) network now covers more than 750,000 premises and serves more than 230,000 customers with full fibre broadband.



Setting out goals for the future, CEO Dana Tobak outlined ambitions to have the Hyperoptic network passing two million homes by the end of 2023, whilst also maintaining a penetration rate of at least 30% where the network is over two years old.



Since setting out in 2011, Hyperoptic has grown its network in high density urban areas, connecting multi-dwelling units, existing developments and new build homes through partnerships with councils, developers and nationwide partnerships with housebuilders. This includes the likes of the City of London, Leeds City Council and housebuilders including Barratt Homes and CALA Homes.



Hyperoptic is backed by investment firm KKR. Partner and Co-Head of European Infrastructure, Vincent Policard said “We have a strong track record of investing behind exciting digital telecommunications infrastructure companies. Hyperoptic is a rising star in UK telecoms, as it continues to deploy capital and network investment in a smart way, staying focused on connecting customers that need and take the service.”



The company now claims to be the UK’s largest exclusively full fibre ISP and the largest UK altnet by customer base. Tobak says "we are confident that we have developed a strong, resilient business model for long term sustainable growth."



Dana Tobak will join the speaker line-up for Connected Britain on the 20 – 21 September 2022 at Business Design Centre, London. Find out how you can get involved here.