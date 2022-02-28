DISH smartens up standalone, 5G cloud based network

DISH Wireless have announced a further enhancement to what they call America’s first Smart Network™ with a new partnership to assist in construction, deployment and maintenance of its standalone, 5G cloud based network.



DISH will utilise the ServiceNow platform to enhance customer and enterprise experiences and reduce costs by gaining end to end visibility of its entire 5G network on one platform. This will improve incident and service management and streamline communication between agents, field operators and customers to solve problems and deliver better customer service.



Jeff McSchooler, EVP, Wireless Network Operations, DISH Wireless said “Not only will this partnership streamline our network operations, but it also provides a long term opportunity to help us deepen our own services and offerings, delivering better network experiences over our SMART 5G™ Network.”



DISH Wireless started out with an aim to bring TV to rural America and became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier in 2020 following the acquisition of Boost Mobile. They are building the nation's first virtualized, O RAN 5G broadband network.



The announcement that DISH will work with ServiceNow is the latest in a flurry of new partnerships already revealed in 2022, with others including Confluent real-time analytics applications, Verica Continuous Verification Platform (CVP) to simulate adverse conditions and WCI Technologies to market 5G services to enterprises.