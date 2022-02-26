YouFibre makes it north of the border

Having recently announced its 5,000th customer, the three year old affordable ultrafast internet provider, YouFibre, has crossed the border into Scotland for the first time.



The first customer connected is in East Kilbride where they will be able to benefit from internet speeds of up to 10 Gbps compared to the UK average of 79.1Mbps.



Ryan Battle, Managing Director of YouFibre, commented:

“I’m very excited to be connecting our first customer in Scotland just shortly after we achieved our 5,000th customer milestone. It’s brilliant to see the impact that our service is having on people’s lives. Our ultrafast internet speeds in East Kilbride will ensure households and business broadband users will be able to do just about anything they want online no matter the time of day, whilst also being able to stream in ultra-HD across multiple devices at once. We look forward to welcoming more customers on board.”



YouFibre has been warmly received by customers with over 80% rating its service as ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot.



Reflecting the real benefits of full-fibre to the customer, the first Scottish customer is quoted as saying "Having a young family at home meant it was extremely important to us to find a service that allowed for multiple devices to stream the internet at once and YouFibre does just that. The switch couldn't have been smoother and the customer service has been fantastic!”



