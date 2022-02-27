Sunday, 27 February 2022

MWC 2022 | Huawei Day0 Forum (Live Streaming Event) - 16:00-19:15，February 27, 2022

A live stream event in Partnership with Huawei
Huawei's Day 0 Forum at MWC Barcelona 2022 focuses on carriers' business success. We will dive into topics like 5G business success, green development, and digital and intelligent IT to explore possibilities of collaboration for shared success.

Through this event, we aim to:

• Fully unleash the value of 5G networks, develop new applications and business models, and accelerate 5G business success.

• Share best practices in developing green networks and explore ways to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.

• Develop efficient, intelligent, and green IT infrastructure to enable digital and intelligent transformation for new growth.

To view the live stream, please click below:
 

Event Schedule:

16:00-16:10: Welcome Speech - Ryan Ding, Executive Director, President of the Carrier BG, President of the Enterprise BG, Huawei

16:10-16:20: Embracing the Green Deal for Sustainable Development  - Massamba Thioye, UNFCCC Global Innovation Hub

Session 1: 5G Lighting up the Future - 16:20-17:10

• Leading 5G Development to Build a Digital Intelligence Future - Li Huidi, Vice President of China Mobile Communications Corporation

• 5G Leading Network Brings Business Success - Mallikarjun Rao, Chief Technology & Information officer | Member of Executive board at Telefónica, Deutschland

• Exploring the Road of 5G Success - Alan Loh, Innovation & Solutions Executive General Manager, Zain KSA

• Thailand 5G+Smart Hospital - Prof. Dr. Prasit Watanapa, M.D. Dean of Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital

• Green Terminal, Digital Twin and 5G, A Realised Vision - Dr. Adam Talosi, Deputy CEO, Member of the board, East-West Intermodal Terminal

Session 2: More Bits, Less Watts - 17:10-18:05

• Mobile Net Zero: State of the Industry on Climate Action - Steven Moore, Head of Climate Action, GSMA

• 5 Misconceptions of Green Development - Dr. Philip(Xiaodi) Song, Chief Marketing Officer, Huawei Carrier BG

• Orange Energy Challenge - Hervé Suquet, Group Energy SVP, Orange Group

• ICT Enabling Sustainability - Luis Neves, CEO of GeSI

• Our Path to Net Zero - Bernd Leven, Head of Energy Performance, Vodafone Group

• Energy Efficiency- “Getting the Grip” - Tanveer Mohammad, SVP, Head of Global Operation, Telenor Group

Session 3: +IT, New Growth - 18:05-18:45

• +IT, New Growth - David Wang, Executive Director of the Board, Chairman of ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, Huawei

• OneStorage: Launch of innovative digital infrastructure products - Dr. Peter(Yuefeng) Zhou, Senior Vice President, President of Data Storage and Intelligent Vision Product Line, Huawei 

• Safaricom PLC Discussion of Digital Transformation - George Njuguna Kamau, CIO of Safaricom

• Trend of IT Infrastructure Digitalization in Telecoms - Ajeet Das, IDC Research Director

Online Video + Broadcast - 18:45-19:15

• Transforming To The Cognitive Telco: How AIS Hopes To Change The Game And Win - Sanjay Andrew Thomas, CIO of AIS

• Diving into Digital: Everything as a Service for New Growth - Dong Libin, Director, Huawei Cloud Computing Marketing Dept

• Every day a little greener - Jeroen Cox, Strategic Lead Energy & Environment KPN

