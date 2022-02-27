MWC 2022 | Huawei Day0 Forum (Live Streaming Event) - 16:00-19:15，February 27, 2022

Through this event, we aim to:
Through this event, we aim to:
• Fully unleash the value of 5G networks, develop new applications and business models, and accelerate 5G business success.
• Share best practices in developing green networks and explore ways to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.
• Develop efficient, intelligent, and green IT infrastructure to enable digital and intelligent transformation for new growth.
To view the live stream, please click below:
Event Schedule:
16:00-16:10: Welcome Speech - Ryan Ding, Executive Director, President of the Carrier BG, President of the Enterprise BG, Huawei
16:10-16:20: Embracing the Green Deal for Sustainable Development - Massamba Thioye, UNFCCC Global Innovation Hub
Session 1: 5G Lighting up the Future - 16:20-17:10
• Leading 5G Development to Build a Digital Intelligence Future - Li Huidi, Vice President of China Mobile Communications Corporation
• 5G Leading Network Brings Business Success - Mallikarjun Rao, Chief Technology & Information officer | Member of Executive board at Telefónica, Deutschland
• Exploring the Road of 5G Success - Alan Loh, Innovation & Solutions Executive General Manager, Zain KSA
• Thailand 5G+Smart Hospital - Prof. Dr. Prasit Watanapa, M.D. Dean of Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital
• Green Terminal, Digital Twin and 5G, A Realised Vision - Dr. Adam Talosi, Deputy CEO, Member of the board, East-West Intermodal Terminal
Session 2: More Bits, Less Watts - 17:10-18:05
• Mobile Net Zero: State of the Industry on Climate Action - Steven Moore, Head of Climate Action, GSMA
• 5 Misconceptions of Green Development - Dr. Philip(Xiaodi) Song, Chief Marketing Officer, Huawei Carrier BG
• Orange Energy Challenge - Hervé Suquet, Group Energy SVP, Orange Group
• ICT Enabling Sustainability - Luis Neves, CEO of GeSI
• Our Path to Net Zero - Bernd Leven, Head of Energy Performance, Vodafone Group
• Energy Efficiency- “Getting the Grip” - Tanveer Mohammad, SVP, Head of Global Operation, Telenor Group
Session 3: +IT, New Growth - 18:05-18:45
• +IT, New Growth - David Wang, Executive Director of the Board, Chairman of ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, Huawei
• OneStorage: Launch of innovative digital infrastructure products - Dr. Peter(Yuefeng) Zhou, Senior Vice President, President of Data Storage and Intelligent Vision Product Line, Huawei
• Safaricom PLC Discussion of Digital Transformation - George Njuguna Kamau, CIO of Safaricom
• Trend of IT Infrastructure Digitalization in Telecoms - Ajeet Das, IDC Research Director
Online Video + Broadcast - 18:45-19:15
• Transforming To The Cognitive Telco: How AIS Hopes To Change The Game And Win - Sanjay Andrew Thomas, CIO of AIS
• Diving into Digital: Everything as a Service for New Growth - Dong Libin, Director, Huawei Cloud Computing Marketing Dept
• Every day a little greener - Jeroen Cox, Strategic Lead Energy & Environment KPN
