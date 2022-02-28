Monday, 28 February 2022

64 countries now have NB-IoT networks deployed

By Total Telecom Staff
Monday 28 February 22

166 operators worldwide now investing in the technology

The latest announcement from the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) demonstrates the ongoing growth of NB-IoT networks, the technology that provides improved indoor and outdoor coverage and supports massive numbers of low throughput IoT devices.

NB-IoT networks are now deployed by 140 operators in 64 countries, whilst it is reported that 166 operators are now investing in the technology. The GSA also reports 44% growth in devices supporting either Cat M1, Cat NB1 (NB-IoT) or Cat NB2 as recorded in the GAMBoD database – the associations tool which enables searches of LTE and 5G devices and new global data on Mobile Broadband Networks. This equates to 744 devices at the end of April 2021. The latest update can be viewed here.

Joe Barrett, President of Global mobile Suppliers Association said “We have been carefully tracking the evolution of NB-IoT networks over the past year and the market growth is highly encouraging. We now count 140 operators that have deployed/launched NB-IoT or LTE-M networks in 64 countries, with 166 operators also investing in the technology, illustrating the traction that these networks are gaining,”


