Arc Solutions and Bezeq International to connect UAE and Israel

The partnership agreement will see Arc deploy its network in Bezeq’s data centre in Tel Aviv creating the lowest latency route between regional hubs in datamena UAE, Global Zone Bahrain, Smarthub UAE and Israel.

Dubai-based telecom infrastructure solutions provider, Arc Solutions, is a joint venture between du and Batelco that was launched in 2019. Bezeq international is one of Israel's leading ISPs and IT solutions providers.

Mahesh Jaishankar, CEO of Arc said: “Arc’s partnership with Bezeq International is a great step forward for the growing co-operation between Israel and the UAE. Our customers can now access the lowest latency routes to Europe via Israel and support users with a high quality of experience when using their applications and services.”

Ron Glav, VP Business Division & Global Alliances at Bezeq International added: “There are tremendous growth opportunities for Arc and Bezeq International as we collaborate to connect digital innovation across the region. Arc shares our belief in seamless inter-regional connectivity and delivering new choice when connecting locally and across the globe. The Israel–United Arab Emirates agreement has just found us ready to supply, taking advantage of Israel’s unique geographic position as a hub connecting between Europe, Asia and Africa and new Middle Eastern markets.