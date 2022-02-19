OneWeb partners Clarus Networks in new distribution deal

OneWeb, the low earth orbit satellite communications company, announced today a new UK-based distribution partner, The Clarus Networks Group, to deliver OneWeb's high-speed, low-latency communications services across the U.K. and Northern Europe. Supported by a global network of gateways and user terminals, OneWeb's global connectivity platform will provide high…

Supported by a global network of gateways and user terminals, OneWeb's global connectivity platform will provide high-bandwidth and low-latency connectivity to expand Clarus Network’s existing connectivity capabilities across the U.K. and Northern Europe. The partnership will enable a fibre-like experience to benefit end-users, offering high-speed, low-latency internet access no matter how remotely located.

With the start of services in 2022, OneWeb's partnership with Clarus will focus on expanding bandwidth for a variety of industries such as construction, utilities, and energy. This will bring a range of benefits including improving productivity, health and safety, asset tracking, environmental monitoring, and crew scheduling, while also helping remote employees stay connected.

Clarus also aims to extend its work with healthcare providers and first responders, supporting emergency operations in hard-to-reach areas and through challenging weather conditions.

The Clarus Network Group’s Managing Director, Derek Phillips, commented: “Through our dedicated division CLEO, we are keen to leverage OneWeb’s LEO services and expand our existing remote connectivity capabilities, ensuring we can service our clients with fibre-like networks no matter the location.

"LEO integrated with mobile technologies such as private 5G networks which we already deploy, will revolutionise how industries such as construction, energy, and utilities can leverage data to transform all aspects of operations by improving health and safety, reducing production costs, and lowering carbon emissions.”

OneWeb VP & Business Head for Global Carrier and Enterprise Eric Gillenwater added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Clarus. OneWeb’s aim is to help our partners meet their customers needs and by integrating our network’s high-speed, low latency capabilities into their offering, we hope we can have a meaningful impact connecting multiple industries and audiences together.”