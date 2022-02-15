Vodafone UK to accelerate new 5G services with Oracle

Today, Vodafone UK has announced a new partnership with US software giant Oracle, aiming to use the latter’s cloud-native network policy management to support its burgeoning standalone 5G network. The partnership will see Vodafone UK employ Oracle’s 5G Core Policy Control Function (PCF) and Policy and Charging Rules Function (PCRF)…

The partnership will see Vodafone UK employ Oracle’s 5G Core Policy Control Function (PCF) and Policy and Charging Rules Function (PCRF), which, when combined, will allow the operator to dynamically prioritise low-latency applications to edge data networks and adapt more quickly to insights derived from data analytics.

In short, it will allow Vodafone UK to make more intelligent, automated policy decisions, enabling the company to test, deploy, and scale new 5G solutions more quickly.

"5G undoubtedly opens the door for endless new ways to engage with our world, but intelligent policy management is the entryway to capitalize on these opportunities," said Andrew Morawski, senior vice president and general manager at Oracle Communications, Networks. "Our 5G and cloud capabilities are helping Vodafone to build a future-proof network that is automated, easier to scale, simpler to operate, and more cost-effective."

Vodafone suggests that the partnership will allow for the more seamless operation of 4G and 5G networks, while allowing for new services to be integrated, such as augmented and virtual reality, live streaming, and the IoT.

"Moving to 'cloud native' is a culture shift as much as it is a technology shift for a techcomms company like Vodafone," said Andrea Dona, chief network officer, Vodafone UK. "Our partners must demonstrate flexibility and agility, as well as aligning to our vision of how technology will augment and support tomorrow's digital society."