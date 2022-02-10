Shaping the next generation of the subsea industry

Although a relatively niche section of the wider telecom industry, the submarine cable market is one of the most important global industries. With an estimated 98% of global internet traffic travelling via subsea cables, the industry plays a crucial role in keeping the world connected. Pretty impressive, right? With that in mind, surely everyone should want to work in the submarine cable industry…

In the 5 years that Submarine Networks EMEA has been running, one of the key topics that everyone talks about is the people that make up the industry. It’s a tight-knit community and one where it seems like everyone knows everyone or has worked together at some point somewhere in the world. During the pandemic, everyone has spoken about how much they missed meeting up with colleagues, catching up over a coffee or a glass of wine. It’s a fun industry, with exciting travel opportunities, kind people and lots of interesting technologies and topic areas to learn about. But one topic keeps cropping up: how can the industry attract more young people and ensure that the industry keeps growing and evolving?

The industry is hyperaware of the challenges ahead and is taking many proactive and positive steps to safeguard its growth and future. The SubOptic Association ’s mentoring scheme, numerous graduate schemes, and year-in-industry programmes all jump to mind. But what else can we do as an industry?

At Total Telecom we are committed to helping support the industry’s development and are working hard to offer equal opportunities to young people to get involved at our events. That’s why we are offering free tickets to attend Submarine Networks EMEA (and all Total Telecom events moving forwards) to students, recent graduates and apprentices working within the sector – full details are available on the event website.

Also last year, (in what I believe was an industry first), we ran our first ever “Young vs Young at Heart” panel with 3 young people going head-to-head with 3 more experienced members of the industry. Panellists gave their insights on questions including the hottest thing in the industry, key opportunities and challenges, sustainability, what they’d change about the industry and their predictions for what the subsea market’s future looks like.

Speakers included: Patrick Godden (Colt Technology Services), Sam Burckhardt (Gamma), Heather Wells (Red Penguin Marine), Isabelle Paradis (HOT Telecom), Erick Contag (GlobeNet), Lynsey Thomas (Subsea Networks Ltd) & Matt Bowden (Red Penguin Marine)