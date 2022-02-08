Optus deploying Ericsson’s triple-band RU to help boost 5G rollout

Today, Ericsson has announced the deployment of its triple-band Radio 4466 solution by Australian operator Optus, allowing three spectrum bands to be deployed by a single radio unit. The new solution will allow Optus to deploy both 4G and 5G services across 1.8 GHz, 2.1 GHz, and 2.6 GHz spectrum layers via one device…

The new solution will allow Optus to deploy both 4G and 5G services across 1.8 GHz, 2.1 GHz, and 2.6 GHz spectrum layers via one device, not only increasing spectrum efficiency but also reducing power consumption and time to deployment.

As networks become more complex and additional spectrum bands are made available to the operators, new antennas are typically required handle the new spectrum. However, not all mobile sites can accommodate additional antennas, whether due to limited space or lease terms, meaning they can become difficult or expensive to upgrade.

Thus, combining various spectrum bands into a single, comprehensive solution can greatly reduce the amount of equipment required at each site and reduce a stumbling block for a more rapid rollout.

“The use of these triple-band radio units as part of our site deployment will alleviate challenges where existing site structures and lease areas are unable to cater for multiple radio units, which then impacts the amount of radio equipment that can be installed at each site,” said Lambo Kanagaratnam, Vice President Networks at Optus.

“Being able to install 5G and 4G together, as one radio unit, means that we can continue to meet increasing demand from our customers for speed and capacity, while reducing our own impact on the environment.”

The first deployment of the technology has taken place at Macquarie Park in Sydney, with a further rollout planned for the coming months.