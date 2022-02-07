Monday, 07 February 2022

G.Network launches Essential Fibre tariff to tackle London’s digital divide

Monday 07 February 22

London-based full fibre provider G.Network has launched a new tariff for customers on lower incomes.

The ‘Essential Fibre’ tariff will be available on a one-year contract costing customers £15 per month and no charge for the connection.

The tariff will be available to Londoners who are receiving certain levels of Income Support, Jobseekers’ Allowance, Pension Credit, Employment & Support Allowance (ESA) and Universal Credit.
 
Sasho Veselinski, CEO of G.Network commented “With the cost of living at the forefront of many Londoners’ minds, Essential Fibre will help thousands of people afford better full fibre broadband. We want to help reduce London’s digital divide, and we believe Essential Fibre will be a useful contribution to this.”
 
G.Network will carry out an annual check with the UK Department for Work and Pensions to assess customer’s eligibility. For those who no longer require the ‘Essential Fibre’ tariff, they will be offered the option to migrate to another of G.Network’s existing tariffs.

