Samsung set to support Vodafone's business.connected SME initiative

business.connected – an initiative from Vodafone and Enterprise Nation providing free expert training and resources to help enhance the digital capabilities of Britain’s SME businesses – has received a huge boost with the news that global consumer technology leader Samsung Electronics UK will be joining the initiative as an ‘Exclusive Smartphone Partner’. From today, SMEs will be able to access a new range of free digital training courses, covering everything from optimising connectivity on the go to connecting all your devices seamlessly…

business.connected – an initiative from Vodafone and Enterprise Nation providing free expert training and resources to help enhance the digital capabilities of Britain’s SME businesses – has received a huge boost with the news that global consumer technology leader Samsung Electronics UK will be joining the initiative as an ‘Exclusive Smartphone Partner’.

From today, SMEs will be able to access a new range of free digital training courses, covering everything from optimising connectivity on the go to connecting all your devices seamlessly, to enable worry-free productivity. Samsung will also be participating in business.connected webinars and workshops.

The news follows a similar announcement last year which saw Cisco join the business.connected initiative.

Joe Walsh, Director of B2B, Samsung said: “As the pillar of our communities and backbone of our economy, it’s imperative that large organisations go above and beyond to ensure small businesses get the support they need to ensure their long-term preservation. We are delighted to be joining this great initiative with Vodafone as an exclusive smartphone partner, and hope our courses go a long way to helping entrepreneurs maximise online opportunities.”

Andrew Stevens, Head of Small Business, Vodafone said: “We are delighted to welcome Samsung as a partner to the business.connected initiative. When we started the programme last year in partnership with Enterprise Nation, we had a simple goal – to ensure small businesses were effectively equipped with the right skills to help them navigate and maximise business opportunities across the digital environment.

“With partners such as Cisco and now Samsung coming on-board, we can continue to ensure that the level of guidance, resources and tools on offer are best in-class, safeguarding the long term future of Britain’s small businesses – who are the backbone of our economy.”

Emma Jones CBE, Founder, Enterprise Nation said: “Small business owners have done an amazing job leveraging digital tools over the last two years – I’m delighted that business.connected has helped tens of thousands of entrepreneurs digitise their businesses.

“We’re not stopping now – the addition of Samsung to the programme will help us offer a broader range of support to more small businesses.”

Launched in May 2021, business.connected provides free, expert digital training to small businesses to help them adopt technology, boost digital skills and stay safe online. The initiative aims to upskill up to 150,000 SMEs in the UK by mid-year. Courses are accessed through the Vodafone V-Hub and cover everything from setting up a business online, digital marketing, and cybersecurity.

In November 2021, Dragons’ Den investor Steven Bartlett was unveiled as a business.connected ambassador to help drive awareness of the initiative and free training courses amongst the small business community.

To date, over 65,000 SME businesses across the UK have been supported by the online training programme – with courses on digital marketing and boosting productivity proving to be the most popular.

To kick things off, Barry Hall, Business Manager for Samsung Solutions and Partnerships, will be conducting a virtual lunch and learn session on ‘How to improve your digital security’.

How can the UK telecoms industry collaborate to better advance digitalisation of SMEs throughout the country? Find out from the operators at this year's live Connected Britain conference

Also in the news:

BT scraps DAZN talks as it lines up sports streaming JV with Discovery

Is ‘Buy American’ too tall an order for US telcos?

STC carving out data centre and subsea cables into new unit