Telia and Polarium partner to optimise network energy usage

As part of Telia Company’s purpose to reinvent better connected living, the company is looking at how to reinvent its energy consumption and strengthen its network infrastructure. During 2022, Telia will conduct several pilots of Smart Battery Energy Storage Systems with selected partners with the aim to optimize its network energy usage and contribute to balance the electricity grid. The partner for the first pilot, which started in January, is the Swedish energy storage solution provider Polarium.

The first pilot, which comprises two network sites in Sweden, is set to validate the commercial, technical, and economic value of the Smart Battery Energy Storage System based on Lithium-ion technology. Benefits for both Telia and the wider society will be explored, such as potentials for optimized energy usage, lower electricity costs, new revenue streams when selling excess electricity back to the grid and off-loading the electricity grid in times of power shortages.

Allison Kirkby, Telia Company President and CEO, says: “Sustainability and resilience is at the core of our strategy. We are set to reinvent how networks conserve and consume energy where the partnership with Polarium is a way to further explore how we can leverage our infrastructure assets. Telia’s extensive footprint, with fixed and mobile sites distributed over large geographical areas, is well suited for a scale-up of smart battery energy storage systems, and we are excited to do the pilots and explore this potential.”

Electricity peak shaving will be enabled by using battery capacity when demand and prices for grid supply is high, thereby off-loading the grid. The potential to feed power back to the grid will also be assessed, which could help stabilize the grid in case of power shortages.

Stefan Jansson, founder and CEO of Polarium, says: “We look forward to running the pilot with Telia as they take important steps towards reshaping the role of energy storage in the telecom sector. At Polarium, we are proud to support Telia in their endeavor to help stabilize energy grids, while cutting costs.”