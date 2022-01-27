Verizon teams up with Atos for 5G edge solution as C-band rollout soars

Today, Verizon Business has announced a new partnership with French company Atos, a company specialising on IT services, including unified communications, cloud, big data and cybersecurity. The deal will see the companies co-create “immersive digital experiences that fully exercise 5G environments on the edge of their networks”, according to the press release. As part of the partnership…

Today, Verizon Business has announced a new partnership with French company Atos, a company specialising on IT services, including unified communications, cloud, big data and cybersecurity.

The deal will see the companies co-create “immersive digital experiences that fully exercise 5G environments on the edge of their networks”, according to the press release.

As part of the partnership, the Atos Computer Vision platform will be paired with Verizon’s private 5G multi-access edge computing, creating a joint, ready-to-deploy solution for enterprises, focussing on large scale, cloud and AI-powered data analytics.

The solution will reportedly allow for the creation of various analytics-based uses cases, with Verizon noting that one such use case on the platform has been shown to analyse 180 billion data points every hour. The solution will also have major implications when it comes to operational efficiencies, identifying key trends in business operations and accurately predicting operational downtime up to 30 days in advance.

"This new, joint solution will provide enterprise customers with an unprecedented level of insight into their operations, and we're excited about the prospect of building on our existing partnership with Atos. We know the future will be built on our leading 5G network, and today's announcement is another example of how our products and solutions are having a genuine impact on business efficiency and revenue today," said Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business.

Verizon hopes to offer this solution to various industries, including transport, manufacturing, and logistics.

This announcement arrives against the backdrop of the largest US 5G saga of 2022 (so far), with Verizon finally launching its C-band spectrum 5G services on January 19, having delayed the process repeatedly to appease airlines and the Federal Aviation Association (FAA).

Since late last year, the aviation industry has expressed concerns that the deployment of C-band 5G could interfere with aeroplane altimeters, causing disruption to thousands of flights. Two weeks ago, the FAA announced that 50 airports will implement temporary 5G buffer zones, to ensure no disruption.

It should be noted here that C-band spectrum 5G (3.7-4.2 GHz) is currently in operation in numerous other markets around the world, with no recorded disruption to aviation activities.

Verizon acquired the spectrum for roughly $45 billion as the largest winner of the $80 billion 5G spectrum auction held last year by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and has been pushing for its deployment ever since.

It seems that Verizon has been keen to make up for its deployment delays, suggesting on an conference call on Tuesday that it has added 5 million points-of-presence for C-band 5G in the past week alone, taking the total to 95 million people covered.

