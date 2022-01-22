Netomnia begins fibre rollout in West Yorkshire

Netomnia will provide FTTP broadband infrastructure to more than 71,000 premises in Wakefield and 48,000 premises in Pontefract, delivering access to its robust and reliable broadband network, helping to future-proof and diversify the local economy. Wakefield and Pontefract are among the fastest growing economies in the region1 and the deployment of ultrafast and reliable broadband will provide new opportunities to enhance their internationally renowned business sectors including digital…

Netomnia will provide FTTP broadband infrastructure to more than 71,000 premises in Wakefield and 48,000 premises in Pontefract, delivering access to its robust and reliable broadband network, helping to future-proof and diversify the local economy.

Wakefield and Pontefract are among the fastest growing economies in the region1 and the deployment of ultrafast and reliable broadband will provide new opportunities to enhance their internationally renowned business sectors including digital, creative and professional services as well as manufacturing, attracting new businesses to the towns.

The company is partnering with MAP Group to roll out its broadband infrastructure in both Pontefract and Wakefield, allowing for a strong speed of deployment and execution capability, using cutting edge optical solutions.

Netomnia secured £123 million in funding to support its rollout strategy at the end of 2021 and aims to reach one million premises by 2023.

Netomnia makes wholesale connectivity available to Internet Service Providers (ISPs), building the infrastructure for their broadband services. Its broadband infrastructure supports symmetrical (equal upload and download speeds) multi-gigabit services up to 10 Gbps (10,000 Mbps) using XGS-PON technology; this means ISPs using Netomnia’s network will be able to offer their customers reliable ultrafast speeds for decades to come.

Alan O’Prey, Managing Director at Netomnia, commented: “We are excited to rollout our ultrafast broadband infrastructure to residents and businesses in Wakefield and Pontefract. We understand how important it is for growing towns and cities to have access to reliable and fast internet. At Netomnia we are committed to closing the digital divide through our robust, reliable network with industry leading speeds, allowing for towns and cities like Wakefield and Pontefract to prosper.”