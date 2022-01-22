Is GalaxySpace China’s answer to Starlink?

Chinese state media is reporting that burgeoning satellite firm GalaxySpace is planning to launch 1,000 low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, ultimately aiming to compete with SpaceX’s high-profile Starlink constellation. According to the media, the first batch of six satellites have already been produced, tested, and delivered to their launch site. Naturally, this new constellation will have some catching up to do, with Starlink having already launched around 2,000 devices, with plans to increase the constellation size to 42,000. However…

Naturally, this new constellation will have some catching up to do, with Starlink having already launched around 2,000 devices, with plans to increase the constellation size to 42,000. However, GalaxySpace’s differentiating factor, according to reports, is that it will be the first constellation to deliver 5G connectivity to consumers, potentially offering download speeds of over 500Mbps.

Starlink, meanwhile, can only offer speeds of 110Mbps for consumer use.

Naturally, like all satellite connectivity services, the quality of serviec will potentially be reduced significantly by poor weather; however, a GalaxySpace claims that they will be able to deliver at least 80Mbps second even in the worst possible weather, according to their research.

5G is already somewhat prolific throughout China. Recent figures suggest that by the end of 2021 there were 730 million 5G subscribers in China, over half the total population. As a result, GalaxySpace’s 5G services will likely be offered primarily to overseas companies as well as Chinese government and military activities.

But GalaxySpace is not China’s only growing broadband constellation. Both the Hongyan and Hongyun projects – owned by the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation and China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, respectively – have been launching test satellites since as early as 2018.

Hongyan is aiming for 324 total satellites in its constellation, while Hongyun will have 157, with the two constellations operating at different altitudes and with different frequencies.

In 2021, with Starlink’s rise to prominence, Chinese authorities were reportedly considering making “major changes” to both the Hongyan and Hongyun projects. What these changes might be is unclear, but it seems likely to be some sort of acceleration in deployment and perhaps scale; China has said repeatedly in recent month that it fears Starlink’s dominance of this emerging industry could represent a threat to national security, especially if these devices are being used clandestinely by the US military.

Last year, Zhu Kaiding, a space engineer from the China Academy of Space Technology, which is working with GalaxySpace on the project, wrote in an academic article that the rise of Starlink had caused a Chinese satellite production line to increase its productivity by more than a third.

Stepping away from the geopolitical dimension of the satellite broadband space race, it is worth remembering the potential negatives that introducing such an enormous number of satellites into LEO could have for society, from Kessler syndrome caused by the build-up of space debris to the obstruction of terrestrial observatories.

In fact, just this week there was a new study, published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, suggests that Starlink satellites are hindering the detection of near-Earth asteroids.

"There is a growing concern about an impact of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite constellations on ground-based astronomical observations, in particular, on wide-field surveys in the optical and infrared," explained the study.

Back in 2020, SpaceX had responded to astronomers initial concerns about Starlink disrupting their imagine technology by attaching visors to their new satellites to dampen their brightness. This new study, however, would suggest that this problem is only going to be further exacerbated as the various players continue to launch devices into orbit throughout this year.

