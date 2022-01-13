Thursday, 13 January 2022

Senegal’s SHARE subsea cable is one step closer to completion

HMN Tech has announced this week that it has completed the marine installation of the Senegal Horn of Africa Regional Express (SHARE) subsea cable system.

The 720km SHARE cable will connect Dakar in Senegal and Praia in Cape Verde. The system, which has a total design capacity of 16Tbps, is expected to be ready for service in Q1 2022. Onward connectivity to Europe and South America will be possible via international cables landing in Cape Verde. Future branching units to other West African countries have also been suggested by the cable’s owners.

The project has been financed by the Senegalese government and the cable will be operated by ADIE (the State IT Agency for Senegal).

ADIE’s CEO, Cheikh Bakhoum, commented: ““SHARE Cable, the first submarine optical cable totally owned by the Senegalese State, offers a great strategic opportunity to Senegal and the West African region to have more internet capacities and better resilience. Directly connecting to Cape Verde, Senegal is anticipating becoming one of the Internet hubs in West Africa.”

