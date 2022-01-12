Eir selects Diageo boss as new CEO

Today, Irish operator Eir has announced the appointment of Oliver Loomes, current head of drinks company Diageo, as new CEO, replacing the outgoing Carolan Lennon. Loomes will take over the business on the 1st of February, with Lennon working with him in the following months to ensure a smooth transition…

Loomes will take over the business on the 1st of February, with Lennon working with him in the following months to ensure a smooth transition.

Lennon herself has served as CEO of the company for the past four years, announcing her intentions to seek new opportunities in summer last year. For at least half of her tenure, Lennon had the unenviable task of guiding Eir through the coronavirus pandemic, as well as overseeing the company’s rollout of 5G and the acquisition of IT services provider Evros earlier this year.

“Carolan has successfully steered Eir through a momentous rebuilding phase that has seen significant expansion of both its customer base and network reach,” commented David McRedmond, chairman of Eir. “She and her team have built the platform for future success. The large-scale investment that Eir’s shareholders have made in the company positions it as, not only Ireland’s leading telecoms provider, but one that is future-proofed to navigate pace of technological change.”

“It has been a true privilege to lead Eir over these last four years. Years which have seen us invest, grow, innovate and face unprecedented challenges without ever slowing our progress,” said Lennon herself.

Loomes, meanwhile, has served as the chairman and managing director of Diageo Ireland for almost six years, having worked in various roles throughout the company over the past two decades.

In a statement, Loomes acknowledged the way in which the pandemic of the last two years had accelerated digitalisation in Ireland and beyond, saying he looked forward “to helping bring the latest technology to our networks and advance Eir's position as Ireland's leading telecoms provider”.