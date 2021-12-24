Friday, 24 December 2021

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year from Total Telecom

by Harry Baldock, Total Telecom
Thursday 23 December 21

2021 has been a year like no other, full of twists and turns for the telecoms industry, and we look forward to an exciting 2022

After almost a full year spent in lockdown in 2020, 2021 brought with it the heady expectations of live events once again and at Total Telecom we rose to the challenge.   Despite initial uncertainty, it quickly became clear to us that the appetite to see each other face…

After almost a full year spent in lockdown in 2020, 2021 brought with it the heady expectations of live events once again and at Total Telecom we rose to the challenge.
 
Despite initial uncertainty, it quickly became clear to us that the appetite to see each other face-to-face in the telecoms community was enormous, and the Total Telecom team worked tirelessly to make those conferences a reality.
 
From our specialist Submarine Networks EMEA event to the colossal Connected Britain conference, this year has seen our events go from strength to strength, attracting record numbers and hosting some of the biggest names in the communications industry.
 
We wanted to take this opportunity at the end of 2021 to celebrate the resilience and camaraderie of the telecoms sector by sharing just a few of our favourite photos from this year’s Total Telecom events.
 
Nokia UK&I CEO Philip Siveter gives the opening keynote address to a packed conference theatre at Connected Britain 
 
Networking in full flow on the Connected Britain expo floor
 
Connected Britain Award winners celebrate their victory outside the Business Design Centre
 
The World Communication Awards ceremony begins with dazzling lights and music from Box 9 Drumline
 
All that remains for 2021 is to wish you all a very merry Christmas and a happy New Year! We look forward to seeing you all in 2022 for more incredible live events!
 
• Connected Germany – April 5–6 2022
• Connected North – April 25–26 2022
• Submarine Networks EMEA – May 17–18 2022
• Connected Britain – September 20–21 2022 
• Total Telecom Congress – Dates TBA
• World Communication Awards – Dates TBA 
• Asia Communication Awards – December 1 2022
 
Details for more events to be announced! Keep up to date by signing up to the Total Telecom newsletter here
 

 

