Etisalat launches healthcare platform to enhance hospitals

The platform provides seamless, secure and practical solutions to enhance day-to-day operations in all business phases of the various departments. This falls in line with UAE’s leadership’s vision and the Department of Health’s (DoH) overall objectives of enabling the use of digital health supporting clinics utilising digital technologies to improve health, care delivery, and informed decision-making for a better patient experience…

The platform provides seamless, secure and practical solutions to enhance day-to-day operations in all business phases of the various departments.

This falls in line with UAE’s leadership’s vision and the Department of Health’s (DoH) overall objectives of enabling the use of digital health supporting clinics utilising digital technologies to improve health, care delivery, and informed decision-making for a better patient experience.

Dr Hamed Ali Al Hashemi, Advisor to DoH Chairman at Department of Health, Abu Dhabi, said: “Etisalat’s healthcare platform will further boost the digital transformation process of healthcare in Abu Dhabi with locally hosted solutions. This will entice all market participants to adopt digital solutions that will enable them to provide a higher standard of patient care, as our joint goal.”

Etisalat’s Business Edge Healthcare platform offers various business benefits to the health care sector. The pre-integrated telemedicine module allows doctors to conduct live video consultations with their patients.

The cloud electronic medical records (EMR) solution on the platform is HIE (Health Information Exchange) ready as well as a clinical care and telehealth solution optimised for small to medium-sized clinical practices providing ambulatory care to patients.

Etisalat’s Business Edge Healthcare solution hosts a number of benefits such as quick set-up and provisioning; a monthly subscription with no significant upfront cost; and a customisable solution with a built-in modular approach. It also covers all outpatient department operations, including scheduling and patient check-in and checkout.

Esam Mahmoud, Senior Vice President, SMB, Etisalat, said: “The emergence of Covid-19 and its devastating impact have brought irrevocable changes to our lives and the global economy. This demands agile solutions that empower frontline workers with the best in technology and continuous access to health services in a safe and convenient way. This solution is a testimony to bringing digital transformation to small businesses as it provides tools and services that will help them achieve a world-class healthcare system.”

Other benefits include an intuitive patient app available on iOS and Android app stores; an interoperable solution with capabilities to integrate with other healthcare solutions; and a complete clinical documentation module allowing patient transactions and records. Laboratory and X-ray results will be securely stored on the cloud, while a “speech to text" feature will make it easier for clinicians to capture patient history and charts.

The solution also features a video surveillance as a service and a thermal camera solution to detect elevated skin-surface temperatures and reduce false alarms, analyse and track with the point of sale service, cloud hosted end point security guaranteeing protection from the most invasive cyberattacks, unified communications, managed Wi-Fi solutions and managed devices.

Want to keep up to date with the latest developments in the world of telecoms? Subscriber to receive Total Telecom's daily newsletter here